(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Ministry of Health, and Natmed Ltd. collaborated to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to taxi associations across the island, as well as the media.

The donation was handed over today, July 6 at a brief presentation ceremony.

Tourism Minister Dominica Fedee said on his official Facebook page that 50,000 surgical masks, 1,020 cloth masks, 20,000 gloves, and 840 bottles of hand sanitizer will go to the taxi drivers.

“In keeping with the “I Love Saint Lucia” campaign, we partnered with Natmed Ltd. who contributed $3,328.13 in product,” he said.

Fedee said the donation was made because the government, particularly the SLTA, understand the significant contribution of taxi operators to the tourism sector.

“We understand that with the resumption of service scheduled for July 9, and in an effort to mitigate any possible spread of COVID-19 into our communities, we wanted to ensure that in addition to pretesting prior to arrival, that health and safety remain paramount,” Fedee said.

The tourism minister also disclosed that “the media also plays a significant role in ensuring that communication is fluid so they too were presented with some PPE”.

