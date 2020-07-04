Trinidad: Businessman’s body found hanging at home; money, CCTV recorder missing

Staff Editor
-
0
Trinidad: Businessman’s body found hanging at home; money, CCTV recorder missing
Robert Soogrim
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares
Robert Soogrim

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police are investigating the death of businessman Robert Soogrim who was found hanging at his home on Friday evening.

Soogrim, owner of Fit For Life Pharmacy, lived on the upper floor of the building located at Chase Village, Chaguanas.

Initial reports stated that Soogrim had committed suicide by tying a cord around his neck.

His body was discovered by relatives at around 6pm.

But further investigations revealed that a large sum of cash was missing from the house. A DVR for the building’s surveillance camera system was also missing.

Homicide officers were called to the scene.

Soogrim’s employees and members of the community have expressed sadness over his death.

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said,”On behalf of the Couva North constituency, I extend condolences to the family of the late Mr. Robert Soogrim, owner of Fit for Life Pharmacy in Chase Village. May his soul rest in peace.”

(0)(0)
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.