Trinidad: Businessman’s body found hanging at home; money, CCTV recorder missing

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police are investigating the death of businessman Robert Soogrim who was found hanging at his home on Friday evening.

Soogrim, owner of Fit For Life Pharmacy, lived on the upper floor of the building located at Chase Village, Chaguanas.

Initial reports stated that Soogrim had committed suicide by tying a cord around his neck.

His body was discovered by relatives at around 6pm.

But further investigations revealed that a large sum of cash was missing from the house. A DVR for the building’s surveillance camera system was also missing.

Homicide officers were called to the scene.

Soogrim’s employees and members of the community have expressed sadness over his death.

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said,”On behalf of the Couva North constituency, I extend condolences to the family of the late Mr. Robert Soogrim, owner of Fit for Life Pharmacy in Chase Village. May his soul rest in peace.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )