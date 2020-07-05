T&T gets UK travel all-clear

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The United Kingdom is allowing travellers from Trinidad and Tobago and 58 other Covid-19 low-risk countries to enter England from July 10 without being made to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The UK government published the “travel corridors exemption list” on its website yesterday.

Canada, China and the United States are among the countries excluded from the list.

“From July 10, 2020 you will not have to self-isolate when you arrive in England, if you are travelling or returning from one of the countries with travel corridor exemption or have not been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridors exemption list in the previous 14 days,” the UK government announced.

“This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route. If you have been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridors exemption list you will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since you left that country,” it stated.

The UK government emphasised that it will keep the conditions in the listed countries and territories under review but if “they worsen we will not hesitate to reintroduce self-isolation requirements”.

The UK government’s relaxation of travel restrictions comes despite the UK recording close to 44,000 Covid-19 deaths so far and more than 800 new confirmed cases on Thursday.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) figures, as at Thursday the UK had recorded 313,487 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The full list of countries exempt from quarantining on entry into England are:

Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, Netherlands, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Seychelles, Bonaire, St Barthélemy and Saba, Sint Eustatius, Andorra, Germany, New Zealand, Greece, Norway, Aruba, Greenland, Poland, Australia, Réunion, Austria, Guadeloupe, San Marino, Hong Kong, Serbia, Hungary, Belgium, Iceland, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Curaçao, Japan, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Czech Republic, Lithuania, St Pierre and Miquelon, Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Macau, Taiwan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Fiji, Mauritius, Turkey, Finland, Monaco, Vatican City, France, Vietnam, French Polynesia and New Caledonia.

( 0 ) ( 0 )