(St. Lucia News Online) — Shawn Edward has once again called on his Dennery North constituents to support him in the upcoming elections and help the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) vote the United Workers Party (UWP) out of government. (SEE VIDEO STATEMENT BELOW STORY)

In a video statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, July 4, Edward said Dennery North is a better place when the SLP is in power.

He said it will not be long before Saint Lucians go to the polls to elect a government.

“I’m saying to you that you have seen what this United Workers Party Administration has done to our country and to our constituency. We need to vote them out and it starts with you the people of Dennery North,” Edward. “You have to ensure that you vote for the Saint Lucia Labour Party. You have to ensure that you vote Shawn Edward again because you have all the evidence before you that when a Saint Lucia Labour party government is in office Dennery North is a better place for it.”

Edward said saving Saint Lucia requires all “patriotic hands” on deck.

“We have a country to salvage. We have a country to serve. We have a country to save and this operation, this effort, calls for all patriotic hands. It calls for people who love the country, it calls for people who are prepared to put country before self, to come forward and join this movement, join the struggle,” he said.

The former government minister said he is grateful for the support over the years and without his supporters he is “no superhero”.

“I feel duty-bound not to say much but just to tell you how grateful I am for the support that you have given to me as your chosen parliamentary representative. I’ve said before that we’ve achieved a lot together, a lot of projects, a lot of programs were rolled out or have been rolled out since I became your parliamentary representative, but I’m no superhero in this because I’ve understood that I could not have done this on my own. I was able to achieve on your behalf because I had your love, your encouragement, and your support.

“And without those, we would not have achieved all of what we achieved. So today I come to you once again to ask for a renewal of this commitment. I ask you to stand with me as we enter a new campaign period. it will not be long before Saint Lucians go to the polls to elect a government,” he explained.

Edward said he has the “energy”, the “verve”, the ‘commitment”, and he is “passionate” about representing his constituency.

“And so, when we go to the polls, whenever Allen Chastanet decides to call the elections, you must ensure that you, your family, your neighbours, your friends, your associates, and everybody you can influence, you have to ensure that they go into the various polling stations to vote for the Saint Lucia Labour party,” he added.

According to Caribbeanelections.com, Edward has been the parliamentary representative for Dennery North for the SLP since 2011 and served as the minister for youth development and sports in the 2011-2016 Kenny Anthony Administration.

He defeated the UWP’s Jimmy Henry by 136 votes in the 2016 elections, scoring 2,2283 votes compared to Henry’s 2,147.

Henry resigned as minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives and as a senator on July 12, 2017.

In a video statement announcing his resignation, Henry said due to “personal matters he is unable to give the “attention necessary” to his ministerial duties.

Meanwhile, Edward said he is ready to contest the upcoming election.

“I’m ready. I am ready. I will tell you what, no amount of lies will distract us. We have to keep our focus as we march to victory with Shawn Edward and the Saint Lucia Labour party,” he concluded.

